Man Group plc Sells 299 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Belden were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $106.32 on Monday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.18 and a 52 week high of $131.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $624.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $441,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,776.79. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $26,250.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,518.80. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,724 shares of company stock valued at $720,651 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

