Man Group plc Sells 32,838 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,838 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 93,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -198.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.27.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $82.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 733.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

