Man Group plc Sells 37,115 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 37,115 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO opened at $78.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.14. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.81 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

