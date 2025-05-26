Man Group plc Sells 5,187 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Diodes were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Diodes by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 552,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after purchasing an additional 68,823 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Down 1.7%

DIOD opened at $45.05 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Diodes had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $332.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Diodes from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Diodes

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.