Man Group plc Sells 5,819 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21. The company has a market cap of $920.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

