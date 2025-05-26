Man Group plc Takes $544,000 Position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Opera by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Opera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Opera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Opera by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $17.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera Limited has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.48 million. Opera had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Opera Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Opera from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Opera in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Opera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Opera Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

