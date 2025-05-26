Man Group plc Takes $548,000 Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Man Group plc bought a new position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of ADTRAN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,711,000 after purchasing an additional 114,986 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in ADTRAN by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth $2,146,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth $6,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

ADTRAN Price Performance

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $623.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.33. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 56.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About ADTRAN



ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.



