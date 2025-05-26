Man Group plc Takes $549,000 Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of LexinFintech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 target price on LexinFintech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of LX opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $427.76 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

