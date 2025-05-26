Man Group plc Takes $591,000 Position in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB)

Man Group plc bought a new position in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LB. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter worth about $9,727,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LandBridge by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 426,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LB stock opened at $78.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. LandBridge Co LLC has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. LandBridge’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

LB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of LandBridge from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of LandBridge from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LandBridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

