Man Group plc Takes Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Man Group plc owned 0.16% of Chatham Lodging Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 55,770 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 60,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

NYSE CLDT opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.21 million, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.99 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

