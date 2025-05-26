Man Group plc Takes Position in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Innovex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Innovex International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innovex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Innovex International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Innovex International during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Innovex International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Innovex International Stock Performance

NYSE:INVX opened at $14.10 on Monday. Innovex International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $972.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Innovex International had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $240.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.73 million.

Innovex International Profile

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

