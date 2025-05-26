Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,452 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 654.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $47.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $497.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

