MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterBrand

In related news, Director Robert Crisci acquired 20,000 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at $935,404.80. The trade was a 43.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

MasterBrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MBC opened at $9.80 on Monday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.74.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $660.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.66%.

MasterBrand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

