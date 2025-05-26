Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Meiwu Technology Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Meiwu Technology stock opened at $1.76 on Friday.

About Meiwu Technology

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, a holding company, engages in the online retail of foods products in China. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also operates a restaurant under the Wunong Food Hall name; and engages in the wholesale of agricultural products.

