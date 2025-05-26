Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Mercury General by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $59.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.90. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.74.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $1.71. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCY shares. Raymond James raised Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

