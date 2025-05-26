Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$104.22.

MRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$102.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$99.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$96.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$105.47 on Monday. Metro has a 52-week low of C$72.39 and a 52-week high of C$107.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$101.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

