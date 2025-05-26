Millennium Management LLC Buys 644,002 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 103.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,269,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 644,002 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 207,838 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Hestia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,326,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 30,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes

In other Pitney Bowes news, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,650.35. This represents a 42.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 481,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $5,182,513.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 584,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,529.72. This trade represents a 45.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 613,244 shares of company stock worth $6,607,591. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $493.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.