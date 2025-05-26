Millennium Management LLC Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $4,918,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 130,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 418.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 129,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $4,046,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 658,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 106,023 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of APPN stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.27 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 57,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $1,711,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121,563 shares in the company, valued at $298,788,539.76. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 795,635 shares of company stock valued at $24,611,535 over the last 90 days. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Appian Profile

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

