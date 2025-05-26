Millennium Management LLC Has $8.49 Million Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $1,753,631.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,942.40. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 200 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $35,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,749,892.78. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,027 shares of company stock worth $1,841,309. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

NYSE THG opened at $168.50 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.66 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.44.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.29. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

