Millennium Management LLC Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MAX stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 1.12. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.07 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

