Millennium Management LLC Has $8.96 Million Stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,116 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $7.62 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a current ratio of 156.81. The stock has a market cap of $608.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

