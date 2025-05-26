Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 2,741.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,678 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOSL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 820.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,845 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $43,781.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,467.23. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $609.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 2.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.23 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.