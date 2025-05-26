MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 36,267 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in ePlus by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUS stock opened at $66.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $106.98.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

