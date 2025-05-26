MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $977,000 Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in City were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of City by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after buying an additional 51,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in City in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,203,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in City by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 42,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in City by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in City by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James M. Parsons purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.38 per share, for a total transaction of $269,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,426. The trade was a 440.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 441 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $52,038.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,010. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,069 shares of company stock valued at $359,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $118.16 on Monday. City Holding has a 1 year low of $99.63 and a 1 year high of $137.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.69 and its 200-day moving average is $120.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.52.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. City had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.28 million. Equities analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

