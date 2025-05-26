MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 13,933 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,471,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,778,000 after acquiring an additional 449,873 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,231,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of HE stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $744.07 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

