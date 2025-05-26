MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,862,000 after acquiring an additional 77,074 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,202,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,864,000 after purchasing an additional 418,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 797,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after buying an additional 585,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $41.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.81 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBNC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on First Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

