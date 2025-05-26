MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDX. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,397,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,132,000 after purchasing an additional 273,194 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,103,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 115,416 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Baird R W lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

AvidXchange Stock Up 0.1%

AvidXchange stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 243.50 and a beta of 1.14. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $446,906.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,164,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,740,353.83. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 34,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $263,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,176,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,162.47. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,756 shares of company stock worth $1,889,292. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

