MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stake Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 424.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 24,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $83.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.17. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.59 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $25,426.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,324.64. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

About MKS Instruments

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

See Also

