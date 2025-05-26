Monro (MNRO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $288.60 million for the quarter.

Monro Stock Performance

Shares of MNRO opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $379.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Monro has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $31.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monro

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 688,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 68,862 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 141,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. Stephens upgraded Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monro from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

