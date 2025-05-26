Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:MOV opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $373.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.17. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $181.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.62 million. Movado Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 160.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MOV shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.50 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

