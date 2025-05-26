Music Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 24th

Apple, Amazon.com, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, and Alibaba Group are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are collections of pre-recorded, royalty-free music tracks that filmmakers, advertisers, and other content creators can license for use in their projects. They provide a cost-effective, legally cleared alternative to commissioning custom compositions. Licensing terms vary by provider, typically defining usage rights, duration, and distribution channels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded down $6.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.27. 78,299,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,175,935. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.04 and a 200 day moving average of $225.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.99. 33,340,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,962,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.05 and a 200 day moving average of $208.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT stock traded up $18.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $655.34. 1,882,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,331. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $594.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.72. The firm has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a PE ratio of 110.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.73. 8,084,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,028,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.19. The firm has a market cap of $197.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.71. 7,156,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,168,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.05. The firm has a market cap of $287.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

See Also