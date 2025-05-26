National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Quarry LP increased its position in National Bank by 503.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 815.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in National Bank by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBHC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

National Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:NBHC opened at $36.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.77. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $51.76.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

National Bank Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.