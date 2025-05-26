National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter.
National Bank of Canada Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $94.05 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $74.21 and a 52 week high of $100.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.00.
National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.7975 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on NTIOF
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than National Bank of Canada
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.