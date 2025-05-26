National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $94.05 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $74.21 and a 52 week high of $100.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.00.

National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.7975 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTIOF. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cibc World Mkts lowered National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Cormark lowered National Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “speculative buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Further Reading

