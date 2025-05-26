Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

NVGS opened at $13.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $971.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.77. Navigator has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $151.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.48%. Research analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Navigator’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

