Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NYAX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nayax in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Nayax from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair raised Nayax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get Nayax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NYAX

Nayax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $40.75 on Friday. Nayax has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.45 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $81.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nayax will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nayax by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Nayax by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nayax by 920.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nayax by 5,526.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nayax by 17.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.