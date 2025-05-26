Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.69.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7%

ADI stock opened at $210.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Analog Devices has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 34,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 160,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

