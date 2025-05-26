Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of NKTR opened at $0.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.62. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.70% and a negative return on equity of 173.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 606,057 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 522,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

