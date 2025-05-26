Newell Brands Q2 EPS Estimate Decreased by Zacks Research

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a report released on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NWL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

NWL stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 212.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 146,542.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.46%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

