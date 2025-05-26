nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 1687892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum raised nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LASR

nLIGHT Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $716.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.02.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 53,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $437,184.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,963.59. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,184 shares of company stock worth $475,534. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nLIGHT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,495,000 after buying an additional 74,163 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,034,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 156,285 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,652,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 314,375 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,481,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,637 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 29.5% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,319,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 300,924 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.