Nordson (NDSN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect Nordson to post earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $671.36 million for the quarter.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $193.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average of $213.16. Nordson has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $266.86.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.