Nordson (NDSN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect Nordson to post earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $671.36 million for the quarter.
Nordson Stock Performance
Shares of NDSN stock opened at $193.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average of $213.16. Nordson has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $266.86.
Nordson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN
About Nordson
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nordson
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.