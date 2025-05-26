Northwestern Energy Group (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Northwestern Energy Group (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Northwestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $54.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.40.

About Northwestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

