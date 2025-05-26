Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 418.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 999,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,746,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 7,367.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,580,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,850,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 228,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 3,295.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,117,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,203 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after acquiring an additional 179,656 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of RGTI opened at $14.02 on Monday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rigetti Computing news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,166.88. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

