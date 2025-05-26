Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 183,257 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 180.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,257 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $14,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Buckle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Buckle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Buckle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of BKE stock opened at $41.21 on Monday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The firm had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $76,537.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,728,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,839,170. This represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 130,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,148,629 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

