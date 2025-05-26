Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 40,106 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,106 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.74 and a beta of 0.56. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $89.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.63 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Payne bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $249,772.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,558.88. This represents a 63.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $529,407.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,703,354.20. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

