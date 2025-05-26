Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.95 Million Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 179.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 628,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,176 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 375.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $24.64.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

