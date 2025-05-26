Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.17 Million Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,742,119 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 87,743 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $14,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. Mudita Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,474,605 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 671,405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,330,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,307,000 after buying an additional 4,846,254 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 43,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IAMGOLD Stock Performance
IAMGOLD stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on IAMGOLD from $8.40 to $9.20 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.74.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
