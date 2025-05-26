Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.28 Million Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,026 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $14,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 3,042.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $64,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,235.92. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $46,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $31,415.20. This represents a 59.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on QCR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

QCR Stock Performance

QCRH stock opened at $67.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.80. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $96.08.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.01 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

