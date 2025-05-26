Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $14,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 33,009 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 43,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 699.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on JOYY in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

JOYY Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $43.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.21.

JOYY Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

