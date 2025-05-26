Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 48,213 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,213 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $14,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,920,000 after buying an additional 71,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $155,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,766.98. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $152.00 price objective on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Agilysys Stock Down 1.1%

AGYS opened at $101.61 on Monday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.71.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Stories

