Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $16,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Cognex by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $29.72 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.